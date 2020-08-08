BOSTON (CBS) – As the race heats up for Sen. Ed Markey’s seat, both Markey and challenger Congressman Joe Kennedy hit the campaign trail Saturday.

Kennedy made more than a dozen campaign stops as part of his Jobs and Justice tour across the state, where he visited several small businesses in Massachusetts.

As the state gets closer to the September primary, Kennedy said he’s ready for a tough few weeks of campaigning.

“It’s great to be out. It’s good to be about. This is what campaigns are supposed to be about,” Kennedy said. “What we were hoping to do months ago, and now we can finally do it. So getting out in our communities asking people what’s going on, trying to answer their questions, listen to their concerns and fight for them every day.”

Kennedy also picked up an endorsement Saturday from Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros.

Meanwhile, Markey was on a statewide bus tour. He stopped in Winchester, Lexington, Concord and Acton on his Leads and Delivers tour.

The Senator spoke with voters about how he plans to deliver more change in Washington if re-elected.

“I am running a campaign based on justice,” Markey said. “Educational justice, health care justice, criminal justice, environmental justice for every person in our country to make sure that everyone gets access to what they need in our society.”

You can watch the candidates’ next debate on Tuesday, August 11th at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV and streaming on CBSN Boston. WBZ political analyst Jon Keller will moderate.