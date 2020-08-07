Comments
NATICK (CBS) – It was a special day as family, friends and neighbors drove by to wish a World War II veteran a happy 96th birthday.
Wellman Bartlett has lived in Natick since 1965, and although his birthday was actually Aug. 4, because of the storm, the celebration was moved to Thursday night. The community, including veterans, police and firefighters, drove by to wish the veteran a happy birthday.
Bartlett was in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
