HANSON (CBS) — Hanson Police are still working to find a woman who went missing one year ago Friday. Sandra Crispo is a grandmother and was a primary caretaker for her three grandsons before she disappeared.
Crispo was last seen by a relative who drove her home while her car was in the shop. Her daughter could not get in touch with her the following day, and one day after that Crispo’s home was found empty.
“I pulled up to her house. We looked in her front window and all the lights were on. The dog had been there, he didn’t have any food, didn’t have any water. The back door was unlocked and there was no sign of her,” Crispo’s daughter Laina McMahon told WBZ-TV about three weeks after Crispo’s disappearance.
Crispo did not have a cell phone or computer. Her daughter said she has no health issues and is single.
She was 54 years old when she went missing.
“I know bad things happen to good people and at this point, I feel like something bad happened to her. She essentially vanished,” said McMahon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hanson Police or Mass. State Police Detectives at 508-894-2600.
These stories scare the hell out of me, bad things can happen anywhere to anyone. I do hope Ms Crispo had said I am sick of doing this BS everyday and decided she is out of here and is living somewhere sunny and enjoying life.