HYDE PARK – A man in his 60s was shot with what police believe is a nail gun Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the call just before 2 p.m. on Christy Lane. Police say they aren’t 100% sure that the man was injured with a nail gun, but that is what they have been told.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
Police are still searching for the suspect. By Friday evening, search dogs were brought to the scene.
“We are a little concerned,” said one neighbor. “For all the time we have lived here it’s never been anything that crazy that’s happened over here. It’s usually a quiet neighborhood.”