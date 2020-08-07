Comments
WINDHAM, N.H. (CBS) – At least 16 attendees of the Crossing Life Church in Windham, New Hampshire have tested positive for coronavirus.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is investigating the outbreak and is warning the public not to attend events at the church for the next week while the outbreak is investigated.
Church events the infected people attended include the YouthStorm, Inc., camp from July 16-18.
Anyone who attended church events since July 10 may have been exposed to the coronavirus and should get tested. On Monday, Aug. 10, from 5-7 p.m., DHHS will have a testing event for people who may have been exposed at the church. To register, call 603-271-5980.