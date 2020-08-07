BOSTON (CBS) – As schools debate whether to return to some in-person learning in the fall or go completely remote, Massachusetts’ two largest cities are working on their plans.

Boston, which hasn’t announced a fall plan yet, is trying to improve air circulation in the schools for when kids do return.

We've been hard at work all summer in @BostonSchools, preparing our buildings for when students return to in-person learning. Larger projects include replacing over 150 @OBryantSchool windows! pic.twitter.com/3Zn9S4iSrd — BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) August 7, 2020

The school department tweeted out pictures Friday of workers replacing the windows at the O’Bryan School of Math and Science.

The city is also going to try some learning pods, which was made available through a non-profit grant.

Meanwhile, Worcester Public Schools is planning to start with remote learning and hopes to have students in school around Thanksgiving.

The remote plan, which would start Sept. 15, has students learning with teachers for four days and working on their own on the fifth day. After the first term, some children could return to school buildings but only one day a week.

The Worcester School Committee will take a final vote on the plan next week.

School districts are being asked to prepare for three potential scenarios: A full reopening, remote-only learning or a hybrid model. On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the vast majority of communities in Massachusetts have coronavirus transmission rates low enough to allow for in-person learning.

Meanwhile, the state’s two largest teachers unions, the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, have said a return to in-person learning would put students and teachers in danger.