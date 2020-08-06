SAUGUS (CBS) — Three police officers stabbed with a knife in Saugus Thursday morning are expected to survive. The incident that happened at a Tuttle Street home just after 7:20 a.m. drew a large police presence.

The injured officers were able to disarm the 43-year-old suspect Steven Sossong and take him into custody. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Sossong faces multiple charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

The three stabbed officers were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. A fourth Saugus officer was also hospitalized as a precaution.

Police said they were at the Saugus home to investigate a report of a stolen U-Haul rental vehicle. Sossong was uncooperative and an altercation happened when the officers forcefully entered the home, according to police.

Saugus Police Lt. Ronald Giorgetti became emotional at a news conference, talking about the impact of the incident on his force.

“They’re just beginning to comprehend what occurred,” he said.

A Saugus police cruiser was towed from the scene shortly after 10 a.m.

#Saugus Police cruiser towed away from the scene where three officers were stabbed early this morning. All expected to survive. Suspect in custody. #wbz pic.twitter.com/PDEIWSjdow — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) August 6, 2020

Massachusetts State Police and police from Wakefield and Melrose responded to the scene. There were multiple ambulances and police vehicles on the street.

A resident described the neighborhood as “super quiet.”

“It’s very abnormal and it’s very unusual in this type of neighborhood,” he said. “I hope the officers can recover and get better.”

Sossong is expected to be arraigned later Thursday in Lynn District Court.