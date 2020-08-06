BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts has released its latest weekly report on coronavirus cases broken down by city and town. The report takes a closer look at virus data collected from every community in the state over the past two weeks.
As Massachusetts experiences an uptick in coronavirus cases, many are keeping an eye on the percent positivity rate. It’s been hovering around 2% for the state, and Gov. Charlie Baker has said it’s important to stay under the 5% mark as recommended by the World Health Organization for reopening.
In Boston, the percent positivity over the last 14 days is 2.14%. In other communities, however, it is closer to or even exceeding 5%.
Brockton has reported 79 new cases over the past two weeks for a 5.12% positivity rate. Lynn tallied 223 new cases for a 6.12% positivity rate. Revere has 126 new cases for a 6.05% positivity rate. All three communities are offering free testing as part of the state’s “Stop The Spread” initiative.
Chelsea, which was hit hardest by the pandemic because of its high percentage of essential workers, is at 4.93% positivity in the last 14 days after reporting 93 more cases.
The percent positivity for all of Massachusetts over the last two weeks is 1.82%, according to the report.