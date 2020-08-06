BOSTON (CBS) — Enes Kanter is never afraid to share his thoughts, especially when it comes to politics. He’s been outspoken against the atrocities committed by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, so much so that his home country’s government has targeted Kanter and his family.

Kanter’s new message is a much safer one for him and his family, and he isn’t even the one doing the talking. In this instance, Kanter is letting his mask talk for him.

With NBA players wearing masks around the Orlando bubble, Kanter is using his to make sure everyone does their part come Nov. 3.

kanter has the digital display mask 🤯🤯 😷😷 great message @eneskanter pic.twitter.com/rjOlsZpMRe — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) August 6, 2020

That is one fancy mask. A simple piece of cloth with the word “Vote” scattered about would send the same message, but that sweet digital billboard plastered to Kanter’s face will garner much more attention.

The C’s big man has played Boston’s three bubble games with “Freedom” across his back, as players from around the league have displayed social justice messages since their return. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when basketball was still being played, he had “wash hands” written on his sneakers.

Boston players, including Kanter, have been outspoken away from the court since the murder of George Floyd. Kanter, along with Marcus Smart and Vincent Poirier, attended a rally in Boston, while Jaylen Brown led one in his home state of Georgia.

And though Kanter’s mask is pretty great, the T-shirt that Brown wore on Sunday was even better, telling the world to “Shoot Hoops, Not People.” But it’s not really a competition, and it’s great to see so many Celtics eager to use their platform for the greater good.