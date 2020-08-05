Comments
WELLESLEY (CBS) – Carol Chaoui, a Wellesley marathoner who inspired others to run, died Monday morning of metastatic breast cancer at age 56.
Carol was affectionately called “Wonder Woman” and founded the Wellesley Turkey Trot and the Vintage Vogue Fashion Show to raise money for breast cancer research at Dana Farber. Among the models at the fashion show were her fellow cancer patients.
Carol was proudest of her family, her husband Dr. Amin Chaoui and their children Adam, Lina, Rayan and Darin.