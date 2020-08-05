Patriots Re-Sign WR Isaiah ZuberThe Patriots have lost eight players due to opt-outs. They've now added a receiver to help offset the loss of another one.

Ja'Whaun Bentley Ready For Bigger Role As Patriots Leader At LinebackerThe change at quarterback is drawing much of the attention with the New England Patriots, and rightfully so. But there is another position that is undergoing even more massive reconstruction: Linebacker.

Patriots Still Getting Used To Changes At Training Camp, But Feel Safe At GilletteIn this strange year that is 2020, nothing is normal. For Patriots players, that includes everything inside and out of Gillette Stadium.

'Toughest Test These Guys Have Faced So Far,' Says Dottie Pepper On PGA Championship At TPC Harding ParkThe PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park begins an incredible 11-month stretch for the PGA Tour, with career-making possibilities.

Can Cam Newton Handle Bill Belichick? One Former Teammate Has His DoubtsWill the Cam Newton-Bill Belichick marriage work? One of Newton's former teammates, one who also happens to have some experience playing under Belichick, has his doubts.