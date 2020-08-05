BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have lost eight players due to opt-outs. They’ve now added a receiver to help offset the loss of another one.
The team signed receiver Isaiah Zuber on Wednesday. Mike Reiss reported the news shortly before the team made the announcement.
#Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber: https://t.co/DYoJJGA4Nj
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 5, 2020
Zuber had been released by the Patriots when they trimmed their roster from 90 players to 80 players, but the loss of Marqise Lee to an opt-out freed up on a spot on the depth chart.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Zuber played at Mississippi State last year, where he caught 14 passes for 21 yards and two touchdowns. He previously played at Kansas State, where in his sophomore and junior seasons combined he caught 103 passes for 1,129 yards and nine touchdowns in 25 games.
Zuber would still be considered a long shot to make the roster, which has N’Keal Harry, Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, Will Hastings, Quincy Adeboyejo, Jeff Thomas, and Devin Ross on the receiving depth chart. Like Zuber, Hastings was released and re-signed by the Patriots this summer as well.