BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 338 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 2 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 111,371 while the total number of deaths is 8,438.
There were 17,216 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,251,322 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, there are 396 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 42 from Tuesday. There are 57 patients currently in intensive care.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 50. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.
There were also 102 new probable cases reported Monday for a total of 8,272 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.