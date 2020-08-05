Comments
BOLTON (CBS) — A large dump truck rolled over on I-495 North in Bolton Wednesday morning, sending two people to the hospital with serious injuries sand causing a big traffic backup.
It happened just after 10 a.m. The truck that rolled over was blocking the left lane, Massachusetts State Police said.
Both sides of the highway had to be shut down for a medical helicopter landing.
As of noon, all southbound lanes had reopened and the right lane and breakdown lane heading north were open.
The crash is still being investigated.