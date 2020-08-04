LEICESTER (CBS) – Strong winds from Tropical Storm Isaias knocked down trees and power lines across Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon. More than 200,000 customers are currently without power.
In Leicester, a large tree crushed a pickup truck. The owner of the truck is a Leicester firefighter who was working on grounds keeping at a religious shrine. “Being on the fire department we’ve been to three of these in a week,” said Jonathan Plante. “This time it was my turn. But nobody has gotten hurt that’s all that matters.”
In Rehoboth, one of the hardest hit towns, a man was trapped under a tree that fell in his yard. Rehoboth Firefighters cleared the tree from the driveway so the man’s wife could meet him at the hospital.
In Sharon, a large tree fell onto the roof of a house on Beach Street. A woman was in the home sleeping in a nearby room but was not injured.
Eversource spokesperson Reid Lamberty said social distancing utility crews means just one employee per truck, but there is mutual aid from Canada to help restore power.
“There could be maybe a slight delay getting to a particular location,” Lamberty said. “So one truck shows up then they got to wait for another truck to show up. As well to perform some assistance there. But I don’t think customers are really going to notice.”