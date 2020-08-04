BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the calm before the storm in much of Massachusetts Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias pushed showers and storms as far north as New York state early on. This is the beginning of what will be an active 18-hour period.

Tracking Maps: Tropical Storm Isaias

No longer a hurricane, Isaias has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving NNE at nearly 30 mph. That speed will accelerate some of the impacts in southern New England.

Let’s go through each of the concerns:

WIND:

Our biggest concern and largest overall impact from Isaias will be from the damaging wind. As the system rolls to our west, the wind field will expand. Tropical storm force winds (39 mph or higher) are expected from Vermont to coastal Massachusetts.

The strongest gusts will likely register from the Worcester Hills to the Berkshires. Peak gusts of 45-65 mph arrive between 5 and 11 p.m.

RAIN:

The heaviest rainfall with tropical systems is nearly always to the west of the track and Isaias will be no different.

Therefore, western Massachusetts and New York state will be the bullseye for as much as 3-to-5 inches of rainfall Tuesday night.

In central and eastern Massachusetts, we are looking at likely less than an inch of rainfall, with some areas along the Coast getting nearly nothing, certainly not a drought buster for us.

SEVERE WEATHER:

Another common theme with tropical systems is the severe weather.

Again, being on the east side of the track, southern New England is a vulnerable area for some severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

There is also an elevated risk of a few quick, spin-up type tornadoes.

No coastal flooding is expected in our area with Isaias, which will be long gone by Wednesday morning. You can then expect sunshine and warmth for the next several days.