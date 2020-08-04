BOSTON (CBS) — It’s official. Tom Brady is 43 years old, and Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

You’ve known the latter part for several months now, while the former part has certainly grabbed its fair share of attention. But now that both things have come true, it’s time to get used to an NFL reality that might never feel right for football fans in New England.

Brady was on the field with Buccaneers teammates on Tuesday, one day after his 43rd birthday. While he’s now older than 99.9 percent of quarterbacks in NFL history, he certainly looked spry and rejuvenated while working with Mike Evans, LeSean McCoy, and several other offensive teammates — including, of course, old friend Rob Gronkowski.

Again, it might never feel comfortable to see. But it’s August, and the season is theoretically starting in just over a month, so it’s time to get as used to seeing it as possible.

With that in mind, feast your eyes on all the photos and videos coming out of Tampa’s training camp:

It's go time 😏 pic.twitter.com/O0CMadfdLZ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 3, 2020

Does it look right? No. Does it feel right? No. Is it right? Not really.

But it is reality, and the sooner we all get used to it, the easier life will be when/if the NFL season begins in earnest next month.