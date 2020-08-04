TRACKING ISAIASTropical Storm Warning Issued For Southern New England
BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots training camp is going to look a whole lot different this year. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we really won’t get much of a look at camp at all.

At least not in person. Luckily, the Patriots will make sure that fans get their fix.

On Monday, the Patriots took the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium for the first time this summer. The team shared a brief video of players putting in some work, including star defensive players Stephon Gilmore and Devin and Jason McCourty.

It isn’t much, and we’re still waiting for our first footage of Cam Newton in a New England uniform, but it’s good to see the Patriots back at work. At least we got a head shot of Cam in a Patriots uniform on Monday:

Players are now in the “acclimation period” of training camp, which will run through Aug. 11. There will be a ramp-up period from Aug. 12-16, and after that, players will finally engage in contact drills beginning on Aug. 17.

