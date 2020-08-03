Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The list of hand sanitizers to avoid is growing.
More than 100 varieties of sanitizer are now on the FDA’s “do not use” list.
Among the products listed are All Clean sanitizer, The Good Gel, Clean Care, and Gel-Bact hand sanitizer.
Some products have been recalled upon the urging of the FDA. The agency takes issue with some of the ingredients used in the dangerous sanitizers.
The FDA says some are toxic because they include methanol and some have low levels of alcohol that are concerning.