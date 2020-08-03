Comments
NORTH QUINCY (CBS) – North Quincy High School is redesigning its mascot after some called it racially insensitive. The character of “Yakoo” was criticized for being a racist depiction of Native Americans.
He wears a Mohawk haircut and in some-versions has bright red skin. On Monday, Mayor Thomas Koch announced Yakoo will keep his name, but will now be dressed in a Revolutionary War outfit.
“It’s certainly historic, speaks to our city,” said Mayor Koch. “I think it takes anything that may have been offensive or perceived as offensive gone.”
Mayor Koch said it is possible the school could change its name from the Red Raiders, but that will be up to the principal.