MIDDLEBORO (CBS) — Massachusetts has its first human case of eastern equine encephalitis of 2020, the state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday. The EEE patient is a male under the age of 18 and was exposed in Middleboro.
In Plymouth County, the EEE risk level is “critical” for Middleboro and Carver, and high for Plympton, Kingston and Rochester. Both Carver and Middleboro have banned outdoor activities on town properties from dusk until dawn.
EEE has been found in 29 mosquito samples this year, the state says.
EEE can be deadly. There were 12 human cases of EEE in the state last year, and six people died.
“EEE is rare, but it is a serious disease and public health concern, and we remind residents of the need to protect themselves from mosquito bites as EEE activity increases,” said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel in a statement. “The single best prevention tool continues to be avoiding mosquito bites by using repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, weather permitting, and avoiding outdoor activity between the hours of dusk and dawn in the highest risk areas.”
The state has information about preventing mosquito- and tick-borne illnesses on its website.