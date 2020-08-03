PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A patriotic gesture at a Massachusetts restaurant is going viral. The CabbyShack in Plymouth shared a photo on Facebook Sunday night that serves as a reminder of the sacrifices members of the United States military have made for freedom.
“A gentleman comes in tonight alone and says he’s meeting two friends for a drink,” CabbyShack said. “After a brief stay he leaves and this is at the table when we go over to clear it.”
The restaurant’s photo shows two full beers next to photos of two American soldiers and a message scrawled on a small piece of paper.
“Their names, rank,￼ KIA 2 August 2017,” CabbyShack notes. “Not forgotten!!”
The soldiers pictured are 25-year-old Spc. Christopher Harris, of Jackson Springs, North Carolina, and Sgt. Jonathon Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Indiana. The two paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division were killed in Afghanistan when their convoy was hit by a suicide bomber, according to Stars & Stripes.
“Chris and Jon lived and died as warriors,” their commander, Col. Toby Magsig said in a statement at the time.
The photo has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.
“This gave me chills,” one person commented.
“Land of the free because of the brave. Thank you to these two braves souls and to many others for their service, the love to this country and their sacrifices,” another person wrote. “They ALL will never be forgotten.”