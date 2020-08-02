BLANDFORD (CBS) — A tornado touched down in Massachusetts Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service said there was a radar confirmed tornado over Blandford at 7:19 p.m. There was signature tornado debris just south of Blandford.
WBZ-TV Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff had been tracking the supercell as it crossed into Litchfield County, Conn. from eastern New York. It caused damage in Falls Village and Sharon before crossing into Sandisfield in Berkshire County. Downed trees and power lines were reported on South Main Street in Sandisfield.
The confirmed tornado went through Tolland to Blandford, where the signature damage was found, according to the NWS.
TORNADO WARNING issued for Hampden and Hampshire County until 7:30p
This has a history of producing a tornado.
TOWNS IN THE PATH: Blandford, Russell, Chester, Tolland, Westhampton, Southampton. pic.twitter.com/tghEjCfaJv
— Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) August 2, 2020
A tornado warning expired for Hampshire and Hampden counties at 8 p.m. It was replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m.
A tornado watch for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties is in effect until 10 p.m.