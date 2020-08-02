BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots players will be reporting to work on Monday, which means it’s officially time for some NFL transactions.

The Patriots on Sunday placed three players on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp: running back Sony Michel, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, and special teamer Brandon King.

Both Michel and Sanu underwent surgery in the offseason. Michel’s foot surgery took place in May, and The Athletic’s Jeff Howe had previously reported that the third-year running back may not be healthy for the start of camp.

Sanu underwent ankle surgery in early March, after dealing with an injury throughout the 2019 season. He’s been seen on social media working out, so he’s clearly made some progress in his rehab and likely will be a candidate to come off the PUP list during camp.

King is coming off a missed season after he tore his quadriceps muscle last summer.

Michel has led the Patriots in rushing yards in both of his NFL seasons, going for 912 yards with seven touchdowns last season (with a 3.7-yard average) after a 931-yard, six-touchdown rookie season in 2018. He was instrumental in the Patriots’ run to a Super Bowl victory in his rookie year, rushing for 336 yards and six touchdowns in the Patriots’ three playoff wins.

The Patriots have been losing players this week, as a league-high eight players have opted out for the 2020 season. On Sunday, tight end Matt LaCosse joined that list one day after wide receiver Marqise Lee did the same. Earlier in the week, Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon, Danny Vitale, Brandon Bolden and Najee Toran opted out of the season.

The three players on the PUP list cannot practice until they are medically cleared to do so, at which point they can be taken off the list. If a player on the PUP list is not removed from the list before the regular season begins, he will have to miss the first six weeks of the season before being eligible to come off the list.