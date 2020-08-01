Marqise Lee Becomes 7th Patriots Player To Opt Out Of 2020 SeasonWide receiver Marqise Lee is reportedly becoming the seventh New England Patriots player to opt out of the 2020 season.

Tatum Goes Cold, Kemba Looks Solid And Smart Lashes Out At NBA Officiating: Takeaways From Celtics' Loss To BucksWhat went right -- and what didn't -- for the Celtics in their first game back.

Judge Homers As Yankees Top Red Sox, 5-1His chambers left empty, Aaron Judge still rules right field at Yankee Stadium.

Giannis, Bucks Hold Off Celtics For 119-112 WinGiannis Antetokounmpo converted a tiebreaking three-point play with 1:28 left on an overturned call that kept him in the game and helped the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.

Celtics-Bucks Link Arms, Take Knee During National AnthemBefore the Celtics and Bucks could tip off in Orlando, the two teams came together to send a message of unity. Both teams locked arms and took a knee during the national anthem.