BOSTON (CBS/AP) – President Donald Trump weighed in on the ruling that overturned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence on Friday, calling the decision “ridiculous.”
A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled Friday that while Tsarnaev’s life sentence remains in tact, the death penalty phase must be retried.
During an address to supporters on the tarmac of Tampa International Airport, Trump spoke about the decision.
“I see in Boston, where you have the animal that killed so many people during the Boston Marathon,” Trump said. “They just sent this conviction for the death penalty back to the lower courts so they’ll argue about that for a long time. It’s ridiculous.”
