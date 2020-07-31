WORCESTER (CBS) — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly hit a man with her car in Worcester and tried to drive away. Police said 46-year-old Kathryn Quinn struck the man after she crossed over the double line and drove up on the sidewalk.
It happened on Lincoln Street around 11:30 p.m.
The 58-year-old Worcester man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and is being treated in the ICU.
Responding officers were able to find the suspect’s vehicle on Uxbridge Street, not far from the scene. Quinn was then identified as the driver.
Police said Quinn also hit two parking meters and a no parking sign.
She is charged with operating to endanger, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, operating on the sidewalk, and not staying within marked lanes.