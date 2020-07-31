BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh said his focus is on the victims’ families after a federal appeals court vacated Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence on Friday.
“My heart goes out to the families that lost their loved ones. My heart goes out to the victims. As I’ve said from the very beginning of this, I support the families,” said Walsh. “I am not going to make a comment on the judge’s ruling right now at this moment. I have not had a chance to talk to all the families. I’m going to respect the families today.”
A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether the 27-year-old Tsarnaev should be executed.
The Boston mayor said he has spoken to several bombing victims, and is waiting to hear back from others.
“Right now, a lot of people are confused with the ruling. The concern that some families had at the very beginning that this day was going to come and they were going to have to relive another trial. They shouldn’t have to relive a trial,” said Walsh. “This guy will never see the light of day again. He’s going to live in those four walls. He got exactly what he deserved.”