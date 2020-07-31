WENHAM (CBS) – Two people were charged after they allegedly stole Black Lives Matter signs from homes in Wenham.
The 78-year-old man and 67-year-old woman, both from Danvers, were summonsed for three counts of larceny under $1,200.
A Maple Street resident reported their Black Lives Matter signs had been stolen on separate occasions July 19 and 20. On July 25 around 10:30 a.m., a resident called police to report that two people were stealing a similar sign from the front yard of a Cherry Street home.
Police investigated and determined the man and woman were allegedly responsible for all three thefts.
Both are due to appear for probable cause hearing at a later date.
“Actions like this have no place in our town,” Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi said. “Wenham is an open and inclusive place for all, and we stand with those who are raising awareness about the systemic injustice that has plagued our society. Thank you to the men and women of the Wenham Police Department as well for their swift work in this case and all the great work they do.”