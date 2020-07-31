Antonio Brown Suspended For Eight Games By NFLLast week, Antonio Brown publicly pleaded with the NFL to make a disciplinary decision regarding his status in the league. On Friday, his wish was granted -- though he may not like the answer.

Gunner Olszewksi Steals The Show In Julian Edelman's Photo With Cam Newton, Patriots' ReceiversCam Newton's shorts are certainly attention-grabbing, but it is the look of Gunner Olszewski that really stands out in Julian Edelman's Instagram photo.

NFL's COVID-19 Reserve List May Be Sports' Most Overlooked Story Right NowMLB's season is hanging by a thread, while the NFL has more than five dozen players on the COVID-19 reserve list. There's no time to waste for the NFL to try to save the season.

Friday's Cardinals-Brewers Game Postponed After Member Of Cardinals Tests Positive For COVID-19Another MLB game has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Tuukka Rask On Boston Police Hat: 'It Was Not A Statement'The 33-year-old Finn said that he did not intend to send any sort of message by wearing the Boston Police hat.