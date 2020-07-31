BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker tweeted his response to the successful appeal of the Boston Marathon bomber, saying he hopes Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The Boston Marathon bombing was an act of terrorism that devastated families and residents across the Commonwealth and beyond.
Victims and their families deserve justice and I hope this case is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 1, 2020
“The Boston Marathon bombing was an act of terrorism that devastated families and residents across the Commonwealth and beyond. Victims and their families deserve justice and I hope this case is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Baker said.
A federal appeals court Friday threw out Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, saying the judge who oversaw the case did not adequately screen jurors for potential biases.
A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether the 27-year-old Tsarnaev should be executed.