BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Antonio Brown publicly pleaded with the NFL to make a disciplinary decision regarding his status in the league. On Friday, his wish was granted — though he may not like the answer.

The wide receiver has been suspended for eight games for “multiple violations” of the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension will begin in Week 1, regardless of whether or not he’s employed by a team at that point.

The league’s announcement also noted that any future violations of the policy will likely result in more significant discipline.

Brown was also directed to continue his counseling and treatment.

“He is expected to fully cooperate with his clinicians,” the statement read.

Brown has not played since Week 2 of last season, when he caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots in a victory in Miami. After a civil lawsuit accusing Brown of sexual assault and rape was filed, though, the Patriots cut ties with the receiver.

Since then, Brown has been charged for assaulting a delivery driver on his property.

Earlier this month, the Patriots settled their salary grievance with Brown, agreeing to pay him $5 million instead of the $9 million on his contract.

Brown, 32, spent the first nine years of his career in Pittsburgh, where he made seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams. He then forced his way out of Pittsburgh after the 2018 season, getting traded to Oakland. A number of issues there led to the Raiders releasing him, before the Patriots claimed him ahead of the start of the 2019 season.

Now, if there are any teams interested in Brown’s services, they at least have a time frame of when he might be available.