BOSTON (CBS) – Teen drivers are easily distracted behind the wheel. In fact, 16- and 17-year-olds are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash.
Safety advocates say that’s why teens need a vehicle with technology that can help prevent a crash – or survive one.
“It’s really important for parents to think about how much safety can I afford,” said David Harkey of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
The institute teamed up with consumer reports to create a list of used cars for teen drivers. Forty-three vehicles are considered best choices and range in price from $7,000 to almost $20,000. All come with stability control, perform well in crash tests and received high marks for reliability.
“Hopefully. what we’ve done is really given parents a comprehensive, solid, source of information that will serve as a starting point to help purchase a really good vehicle for their teen driver,” Harkey said.