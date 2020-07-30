Report: Patriots Re-Sign Rookie Quarterback Brian LewerkeThe Patriots re-signed rookie quarterback Brian Lewerke, according to Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal. Couch cited Lewerke's father as the source of the information.

Celtics Won't Have To Deal With Bledsoe, Connaughton When They Face Bucks Friday NightThe Celtics will face a formidable foe in the Milwaukee Bucks in their first game back Friday night. But while the Bucks still have Giannis Antetokounmpo, they will not have their full herd against Boston.

Bruins Honoring Colby Cave With No. 26 Sticker On HelmetsThe Boston Bruins will honor former teammate Colby Cave when the team returns to action in the NHL's restart.

Tom Brady Excited To Partake In 'Year Of The Mobile Quarterback'Tom Brady is ready to show off his new wheels down in Tampa.

A Dozen Storylines We'll Be Following With The Bubble Season CelticsWe've been thinking long and hard about the return of Celtics basketball, and here is what we'll be looking forward to the most when things tip off once again on the 2019-20 season.