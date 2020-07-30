BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is out with its latest weekly report on coronavirus cases by city and town. The report shows whether coronavirus cases are trending up or down in every community over the past two weeks.
The report notes if there’s been a percent change increase or decrease in cases for each town over the last 14 days, compared to the two weeks preceding July 22.
Boston (296 cases in the last 14 days), Brockton (59), Quincy (51), Everett (42), New Bedford (37), Lowell (52), Lawrence (79), Fall River (67), Chelsea (56), and Chicopee (39) are among the communities seeing a decrease, while Worcester (119), Springfield (95), Malden (31), Lynn (129), Revere (82), and Framingham (36) are experiencing an increase.
Gov. Charlie Baker said this week that positive test rates in Massachusetts have “ticked up” recently. Some of the higher positivity rates around the state include Brockton (4.16%), Chelsea (3.32%), Everett (3.9%), Fall River (4.1%), Lawrence (3.2%) and Lynn (4.39%).
Massachusetts as a whole has seen 2,514 coronavirus cases in the last 14 days, which the Department of Public Health says is a percent change decrease. There have been 187,587 total tests in the last two weeks with a 1.74% positivity rate.