BUFFALO (CBS) – A New York woman used her obituary to tell the world exactly how she felt about former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Carole Scarsella of Lackawanna died recently, and her daughter was tasked with writing the death notice for the Sunday edition of the Buffalo News.
“She was an avid sports fan,” the obituary reads. “She loved the New York Yankees and Lebron James. She HATED Tom Brady.”
Scarsella, who was remembered fondly as a mother, granddaughter and mentor among other things. She also loved slot machines, Facebook games, author Stephen King and “smoked millions of cigarettes.”