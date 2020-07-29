'She HATED Tom Brady': NY Woman Expresses Distaste For Former Patriots QB In ObituaryA New York woman used her obituary to tell the world exactly how she felt about former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Just A Reminder: The 1-4 Red Sox Have One Of The Highest Payrolls In BaseballAngry Red Sox fans calling owner John Henry "cheap" are not hard to find these days. But spending is not the Red Sox' issue.

Patrick Chung Says Opting Out Was The Best Decision For His FamilyWhen it came to playing football this year, amid an ongoing global pandemic, Patrick Chung has very little doubt that opting out was the best decision for him and his family.

Joe Kelly Wages War On Houston AstrosRed Sox fans are familiar with Joe Kelly, a reliever who doesn't take any crap from anyone. On Tuesday night, Kelly did what just about every team in MLB wants to do this season: He waged war on the Houston Astros.

Peterson Wins MLB Debut, Mets Beat Red Sox 8-3The Mets swept the two-game series and sent the Red Sox to their fourth consecutive loss.