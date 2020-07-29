BOSTON (CBS) — In the middle of the summer, every year, football players show up to training camp. That’s just what they do.

This year, though, in the midst of a pandemic that shows no signs of going away, life is a little different. Some football players have already decided that they won’t be playing football in 2020, including a half-dozen Patriots. Those who will be showing up to play will be doing so with a whole lot on their minds.

Julian Edelman finds himself in the latter camp. As a 34-year-old receiver in a league where the average age at the position is about 27, Edelman doesn’t have too much time left in his career. Whether that impacted his decision to play in 2020 or not, Edelman will be showing up to work this week in Foxboro.

Edelman shared his mindset in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Each year for more than a decade, the last week in July has meant one thing, training camp,” Edelman said. “This year is unlike any other in so many ways, but it also has its similarities. Camp is all about facing challenges head on. Overcoming adversity. This year is no different. Improve every day, keep your eye on the ball, and get those legs churning.”

Edelman added the hashtag #RelentlessMindset to the caption, a phrase that’s included in his Instagram bio.

Last year, Edelman was a workhorse in the Patriots offense. He caught 100 passes (on 153 targets) for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns, leading the team in all four categories. Now as he transitions from working with Tom Brady to working with Cam Newton, Edelman is clearly planning on bringing his usual attitude during what is a season will be anything but normal.