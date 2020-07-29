HOLYOKE (CBS) – The former superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home spoke before Congress Wednesday.
Paul Barabani retired in 2016, and he said he warned of a lack of proper staffing in the home.
“I often ask what if they had listened to my requests for additional staff and the creation of individual rooms in the renovation? How many of these deaths may have been prevented?” Barabani asked.
The congressional committee, which included Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal is investigating how states have responded to outbreaks at veterans’ homes.
“These conversations cannot occur just in Boston,” said Neal.
A total of 76 veterans who tested positive for coronavirus died between March 25 and June 12. In addition, 18 veterans died and tested negative or weren’t tested. It was one of the deadliest outbreaks in the country.