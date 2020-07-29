Comments
FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police arrested a Fall River man and woman after an 11-month-old child overdosed on Fentanyl.
On Tuesday, Fall River Police asked the public to help them locate Lynne Servant, 35, and Kevin Baker, 39.
A day later, police said they were arrested without incident.
Warrants had been issued for the pair, charging them with one count apiece of permitting injury to a child.
The child is currently listed in stable condition.
No details about the arrests were released.
