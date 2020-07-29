CBSN BostonWatch Now
FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police arrested a Fall River man and woman after an 11-month-old child overdosed on Fentanyl.

On Tuesday, Fall River Police asked the public to help them locate Lynne Servant, 35, and Kevin Baker, 39.

A day later, police said they were arrested without incident.

Lynne Servant and Kevin Baker. (Image Credit: Fall River Police)

 

Warrants had been issued for the pair, charging them with one count apiece of permitting injury to a child.

The child is currently listed in stable condition.

No details about the arrests were released.

  1. Remember when says:
    July 28, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Although they have not caught them yet, at least they able to provide their high school graduation pictures.

