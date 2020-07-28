BOSTON (CBS) — Monday night and Tuesday morning has been filled with news of Patriots players opting out of the 2020 NFL season. At least we know of one player who won’t be opting out: Center David Andrews.
Andrews missed all of the 2019 season after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs, and many thought he may consider sitting out 2020 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, Andrews is planning on playing the upcoming season.
Having Andrews centering the line should help offset the loss of starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, who opted out Tuesday morning. Andrews, a two-time Super Bowl champ, started all 16 games in 2018 and played in 99 percent of New England’s offensive snaps. He played every snap in 2016, starting 57 of the 60 games he’s played in over his career.
As of Tuesday, five members of the Patriots had opted out of the 2020 season. Players have until Aug. 3 to opt out.