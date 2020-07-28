Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower Reportedly Opting Out Of 2020 SeasonAnother Patriots player is opting out of the 2020 season, and he's a big one. Linebacker Dont'a Hightower will not play this season.

Patriots RT Marcus Cannon Reportedly Opts Out Of 2020 SeasonThe New England Patriots will be looking to fill a big hole along the offensive line when training camp gets underway later this week.

Conforto, Alonso, Smith Homer As Mets Beat Red Sox 7-4Josh Osich gave up one homer and Jeffrey Springs gave up two, but Zack Godley pitched four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven.

Tom Brady Reports To Work At Buccaneers FacilityTom Brady had his "first day of school" down in Tampa.