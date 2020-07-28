Comments
FALMOUTH (CBS) – Eight Falmouth lifeguards have tested positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday, the town’s Board of Selectmen confirmed.
Falmouth town manager Julian Suso sent a public notice on Monday saying that “one or more” of the town’s lifeguards had tested positive. Selectmen confirmed during their meeting the number was eight as of Monday night.
Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann is working on contact tracing following after cluster was discovered.
A free COVID-19 testing process was set up at Falmouth Hospital for all lifeguards and Beach Department staff members.
As a result of the positive tests, some Falmouth beaches will be operating temporarily with a reduced number of lifeguards.