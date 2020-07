Bruins Will Lock Arms During National Anthem To Show Support For Black CommunityThe Bruins announced that they'll be locking arms during the playing of the American and Canadian national anthems during their games this summer, which begin with an exhibition game on Thursday night and a seeding game on Sunday afternoon.

Marlins Season Put On Pause Until Monday, MLB Flips Schedule Amid COVID-19 OutbreakIt hasn't been a great opening week for Major League Baseball, which has now had to put one team's season on pause due to COVID-19.

Pastrnak Takes Responsibility For Actions, But Doesn't Believe He Did Anything WrongDavid Pastrnak is taking full responsibility for having to miss the last two weeks of Bruins practice, but the Boston forward doesn't believe he did anything wrong.

Cam Newton Sends Message To His Haters, Posts Workout Photo With Julian Edelman, Damiere ByrdThough a half-dozen of his new teammates have opted out of the upcoming 2020 NFL season, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton remains full speed ahead in preparation for his redemption tour.

NFL Executive Believes Bill Belichick Is 'Masterminding' Opt-Out Situation With PatriotsIs this all part of Bill Belichick's master plan?