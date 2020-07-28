BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker remains popular in Massachusetts, according to a new poll. The MassINC survey shows widespread support for the Republican governor’s policies as coronavirus cases in the state stay relatively low compared to the rest of the country.
Among registered voters, 81% approve of how Baker has handled the coronavirus outbreak. Broken down along party lines, 91% of Democrats approve of Baker’s handling and 56% “strongly” approve. Among Republicans, 74% approve of Baker’s pandemic approach but only 32% “strongly” approve.
Baker also gets high marks in his handling of the outbreak from lowest-income households (80%), the unemployed (79%) and non-white voters (82%), though MassINC says they are less likely to “strongly” approve.
New Mass. voter poll out this morning on Charlie Baker, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and COVIDhttps://t.co/NTe9BL39LY pic.twitter.com/NlQ8tcREb3
— MassINC Polling (@MassINCPolling) July 28, 2020
When it comes to Baker’s four-phase reopening plan for Massachusetts, 60% say it’s “been about right.” Roughly 22% say businesses in the state reopened too quickly, and 11% say they didn’t reopen quickly enough.
Baker’s overall 77% approval rating stands in sharp contrast to a fellow Republican, President Donald Trump. Two-thirds of Massachusetts voters view Trump unfavorably, according to the poll, and 55% “strongly” disapprove of the way he’s handled the coronavirus crisis.
The poll surveyed 797 Massachusetts voters between July 17 and July 20.