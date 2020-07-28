BOSTON (CBS) — The news continues to be iffy for Major League Baseball as it attempts to navigate a season through the COVID-19 pandemic. Four more members of the Miami Marlins reportedly tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, bringing the team’s total to 17 positive tests over the last five days.
Miami’s home game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night has already been postponed, as was the team’s home opener on Monday. The team remains in Philadelphia, where they played over the weekend.
In addition, the Yankees and Phillies game in Philadelphia was postponed for the second straight day on Tuesday. The Phillies are waiting for complete results of their COVID-19 tests following their weekend series against the Marlins, though ESPN’s Jesse Rogers is reporting that no Philadelphia players or coaches tested positive as of Tuesday morning.
Though they won’t be playing in Philly, the Yankees are set to host the Phillies on Wednesday and Thursday before welcoming in the Boston Red Sox for a three-game set in the Bronx starting on Friday.