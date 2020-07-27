Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – Police have arrested a Worcester man in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured at Lakeside Apartments on July 3.
Javier Moctezuma, 20, of Worcester, was arrested Monday and will face multiple charges, including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder.
Police responded to reports that two men were shot near the basketball courts in the rear of the apartment complex in the early hours of July 3. One man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim suffered serious injuries.