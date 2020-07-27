Patriots Release 10 Players, Trim Roster To 80 Ahead Of Training CampWith Training Camp set to begin later this week, the New England Patriots did some roster trimming over the weekend. The team released 10 players overall to get its roster down to 80 players.

Orioles Beat Red Sox, Take Final 2 Games Of Season-Opening SeriesRio Ruiz and Anthony Santander hit two-run home runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 Sunday.

Revolution Eliminated From MLS Is Back Tournament After 1-0 Loss To UnionNew England had a win and two draws to finish second in its group. The results of the opening stage count toward the regular season.

Cobb Strong In Return To Mound, Orioles Beat Red Sox 7-2Alex Cobb mostly kept the Red Sox off balance on Saturday allowing just four hits and one run while striking out six in Baltimore's 7-2 win.

A Perfect Night At Fenway As Red Sox Roll Over Orioles On Opening DayBaseball -- real baseball -- returned to Boston on Friday. The Red Sox celebrated appropriately.