Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – On Monday, riders from the Pan-Mass Challenge helped ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange virtually.
Pictures of the representatives were in the background as NYSE officials rang the bell.
PMC 2020 will take place Friday night. Although there won’t be the traditional two-day bike ride this year, thousands of PMC challenge riders will take off on their own personal routes to raise money for cancer care and research.
WBZ-TV and CBSN Boston will broadcast the event – including inspirational stories about riders, reimagined routes and breakthrough research – live at 7 p.m. Friday.