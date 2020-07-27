BOSTON (CBS) — With training camp set to begin later this week, the New England Patriots did some roster trimming over the weekend. The team released 10 players overall to get its roster down to 80 players.
The Patriots announced that they released the following nine players on Sunday:
DB Malik Gant
WR Will Hastings
QB Brian Lewerke
DB Adarius Pickett
WR Sean Riley
QB J’Mar Smith
LB Kyahva Tezino
DL Courtney Wallace
WR Isaiah Zuber
Hastings, Lewerke, Riley, Smith, Tezino, Wallace and Zuber were all signed by New England as rookie free agents after the NFL Draft. The two quarterbacks — Lewerke out of Michigan State and Smith out of Louisiana Tech — are the biggest names let go over the weekend, though those moves aren’t as surprising after the team signed Cam Newton last month.
New England also released Lenzy Pipkins on Saturday, after signing the defensive back to a contract back in February.
In trimming the roster to 80 players, the Patriots can now hold a full-team workout when players are allowed to get on the field. Teams with 90 players on the roster will be required to split their roster at the start of camp due to COVID-19.
Patriots players will reported to Gillette Stadium for COVID-19 testing on Monday and Tuesday, with Friday, July 31 the official reporting date for players who test negative.