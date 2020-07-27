BOSTON (CBS) – Ed Ansin, the billionaire from Worcester, who owned WHDH-TV has died.
Ansin founded Sunbeam Television and was the force behind both Channel 7 and WLVI-TV in Boston and WSVN-TV in Miami.
He was active in running all of the stations until his death.
Earlier this year, he told the Boston Globe, “I want to die with my boots on.”
Sad to hear of the passing of Ed Ansin who was a trailblazer in the Boston media market, leading @7News with a steady hand for decades and leaving a lasting mark on the entire television industry. He will be missed. https://t.co/a5OKnGy3O0
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) July 27, 2020
“Besides his family, Ed loved nothing more than owning and operating his television stations. We are all so fortunate to have worked for a man who truly cared about his employees and the industry,” Paul Magnes, executive vice president of Sunbeam Television, said in a statement.
“We will all miss Ed tremendously, but WSVN, WHDH, WLVI and Sunbeam Real Estate are all in good hands. We will have a seamless transition to the next generation of Ansin leadership with sons Andy and James, who will work closely with me.”
Ed Ansin was 84 years old.