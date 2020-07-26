Revolution Eliminated From MLS Is Back Tournament After 1-0 Loss To UnionNew England had a win and two draws to finish second in its group. The results of the opening stage count toward the regular season.

Cobb Strong In Return To Mound, Orioles Beat Red Sox 7-2Alex Cobb mostly kept the Red Sox off balance on Saturday allowing just four hits and one run while striking out six in Baltimore's 7-2 win.

A Perfect Night At Fenway As Red Sox Roll Over Orioles On Opening DayBaseball -- real baseball -- returned to Boston on Friday. The Red Sox celebrated appropriately.

NFL Training Camps Will Open On Time After League, Union Agree On COVID-19 PlansOn Thursday, negotiations between the NFL and the NFLPA got a little bit ugly. By Friday, though, everything was smoothed over, paving the way for football to begin.

Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr., Alex Verdugo Kneel For National Anthem On Opening DayPrior to the first game of the MLB season in Boston, the Red Sox dedicated their pregame ceremony to the ongoing push for social justice in America.