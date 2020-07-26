Comments
QUINCY (CBS) – A parent who attended the Quincy High School graduation on Saturday has since tested positive for coronavirus, the school told parents in a letter a day after the ceremony.
Interim Superintendent of Schools Kevin Mulvey said he was notified of the positive test Sunday morning.
Mulvey said everyone in attendance was required to wear a face covering, seating was six feet apart and there was a staggered entrance to the stadium.
“Because of these precautions, there is a low risk of transmission to the majority of those attending the ceremony yesterday,” Mulvey wrote.
The City of Quincy’s Health Department has already completed contact tracing, and anyone who was potentially impacted has been notified.