BOSTON (CBS) – It’s July, and that typically means warm temperatures. Historically, July is the warmest month for Boston and surrounding towns. This month is no exception.
Boston just finished its first heat wave of 2020, and now the conversation shifts to an even hotter one to start this week. It’s likely Monday and Tuesday are the hottest days of 2020.
Sunday’s high temperatures were in the mid-to-low 90s for most. For Boston, this was the first day of the heat wave, while towns like Bedford and Taunton hit 90°+ Saturday.
Heat advisories have been issued ahead of the big time heat arriving Monday and Tuesday. A combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like 100°-103° at times.
Monday afternoon’s highs will be in the upper 90s with a strong west and southwest pumping in the heat and humidity.
If Boston is able to hit 98°, that would tie a record that is 138 years old.
Tuesday’s highs will be just as hot. Mid-to-upper 90s are likely for many inside 495. If the air dries out enough, Boston may make a run for 100°, a temperature that hasn’t been hit since July 2011.
While Wednesday will be warm, the heat won’t be quite as intense.
